Last fall walk on bike trail
Dear Editor:
It is Nov. 19 and it is 62 degrees. Bikers, joggers, walkers and families are on the trail for the last hurrah. No chorus of croaking frogs till next spring. The blue heron and some of the sandhill cranes are gone, except some at the retention pond near Clark Street.
The borders of the bike trail are full of crisp, brown oak tree leaves all the way to the new bridge. They make a leaf canopy on both sides of the trail. The white birch trees glow in the late afternoon sun. One loan eagle flies up the river.
Now we will wait for winter. The first snow fall will let me track who has decided to spend winter here in Watertown. It is fun to guess which critter has left us a pattern. What surprises will winter bring to our trail this new season?
Connie Brake
Watertown
