Health risk
Dear Editor:
I wanted to write about something that is critically important to all of us. If you have medications that you no longer need, please do not flush them down the toilet. When you do that, those chemicals eventually end up in our waterways. If everyone were to do that, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to recognize the health risk, not only to water creatures, but to all of us. There are drug disposal boxes throughout this area, that will take these drugs.
When you bring these prescription medications, there are plastic bags available at the site to put your pills in. Put them in the bag and drop them, and recycle the prescription bottle. These boxes will accept prescription pills, patches, ointments and liquids. They also accept over-the-counter medications, vitamins and liquid cough medicine, inhalers and pet medications.
Please do not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, thermometers, personal care products or epi-pens.
These boxes are located at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and at police departments in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Waterloo and the UW-Whitewater.
Your cooperation on this issue is critically important, and will have a positive effect on the health of generations to come, of both humans and animals.
Supervisor Dick Schultz, chairman,
Jefferson County Solid Waste Committee
