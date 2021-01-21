Thanks blood donors
Dear Editor:
Thank you to all donors for taking the time to give the gift of life. Because of your generosity, the potential is there to help 453 patients.
Special thanks to the members of Christ United Methodist Church for sharing their facility.
Our volunteer family included Patti Kuerschner, Sandy Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Judy Maas, Carol Peters, Cathy Ihde, Judy Zillmer, Steve Zillmer, Irene Vogt, Barb Seamandel, Sue Christian, Sheryl Iles, Michele DeCono, Jeanne Gillis, Betty Krueger, and Carl Krueger.
Dates for the next two drives are March 22-23 and May 24 -25, both at Christ United Methodist Church.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
ARC Coordinators
Vote Pridemore for state senate
Dear Editor:
Wisconsin will hold a spring primary election Feb. 16.
Your vote that day will determine our representative for State Senate District 13. The clear choice for that seat is Don Pridemore.Don is the true conservative in the race.
Even his opponent, John Jagler knows that Don is the true conservative and that is why instead of facing him on issues that really matter to voters, Jagler worked to disqualify Pridemore on a technicality in his nomination papers.
When asked, Jagler wouldn’t deny that he is behind the challenge filed by his friend, Stephen Hepp. Fortunately, Don prevailed in this petty attempt when the Wisconsin Election Board voted to keep him on the ballot.
Pridemore is pro-police, pro-second amendment, pro-school freedom of choice, pro-life and pro-constitution.
He was vice chair of the Assembly Election Committee and wrote bills signed into law that reformed the election process and expanded observer rights.
We need someone who will clean up our elections and restore our faith in the outcome of elections to come. If you want to vote for proven honesty and integrity in a principled elected official, vote Don Pridemore Feb. 16.
Then vote Pridemore again April 6 in the general election.
Deb Stein
Waterloo
