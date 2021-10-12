I believe we all have heard of the golden rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. How many of you practice this basic moral dictum? Do you treat others like you want to be treated? When was the last time you did a good deed? When was the last time you were bad? Think back, when just for spite, you made comments or performed actions to demean/ridicule a specific individual just for your own self-gratification.
Often people go to church, smile, and greet each other. These people feel they are good merely because they have attended their place of worship. One day after at church I was leaving the parking lot, waiting to get in line to exit the lot. I thought that one driver was staying back so that I could get in line. I quickly entered the space and when I looked back the driver was giving me an obscene gesture with his middle finger. I thought so much for loving your neighbor.
How many times have you been driving on a highway when you observe a vehicle ahead of you with the directional on looking to change lanes? A vehicle in the desired lane sees the motorist trying to change lanes and he immediately speeds up to prevent the motorist from getting in the lane ahead of him. Now this is between good and bad, so be honest how many times have you been the motorist who sped up.
What about in the grocery store, how many times have you cut in front of another shopper when a new cashier would open. Maybe you aren’t as good or nice as you thought you were.
OK let’s get down to the nitty gritty, how many times have you spoken derisive, even hateful about your opposing political party. Even to the point of hoping/wishing something bad would happen to them.
What about the younger generation? A while back my wife and I were walking towards a Culvers entrance.
I could see that it was crowded inside. Right at this time a family of five pulled up and a boy about 10 years old ran ahead of me and trying to beat me to the door. I thought this little rascal. All of the sudden this youngster stopped at the door and held it open for me and said, “Good morning, sir.” Maybe there is hope!
