Dog licenses
Dear Editor:
On the last day of last year, all current dog and cat licenses expired.
Renewals are issued at the City Clerk’s Office, 106 Jones St., Watertown. For questions, call 262-4018.
New owners must obtain a license within 30 days of obtaining a dog or cat that is over five months of age, or within 30 days of moving into the city with a dog or cat that is over five months of age.
Also, a pet that is five months of age has to obtain a rabies vaccination.
The license costs only $5 if the pet is spayed or neutered, $10 if not.
The penalty for not having a current license is $187, a significantly bigger bite.
Ronald W. Ziwisky
reserve municipal judge
Vaccinate the world
Dear Editor :
After navigating the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now, it is encouraging to hear that around 42 million Americans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
However, in contrast to this, many middle and low-income countries have not administered a single dose.
According to USA Today, at the current rate, these countries may not receive vaccines until late 2022 or 2023.
In an increasingly globalized world, returning to a state of normalcy while the rest of the world continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic is not possible.
Supply chains and tourism depend on not just the vaccinations of Americans but of the world at large.
As Americans, we can make a difference. I encourage readers to contact their senators and representatives to advocate for foreign aid. One of the easiest ways to do so is by visiting The Borgen Project’s website, which has a list of pertinent bills and provisions, as well as an action center to help connect constituents to their congressional leaders.
Every meaningful change throughout history has been made through advocacy. With modern technology, these changes take as little as 30 seconds.
Riley Behlke
Ixonia
