On Monday, Oct. 5, people from across Wisconsin asked their representatives for a non-partisan redistricting process in a lobby day. However, it appears that many representatives were not listening because the very next day resolutions AR80 and SR63 were passed that limited the amount that any new maps would change from those made in 2010.
Unfortunately the people that voted for the resolutions include senators John Jagler and Stephen Nass, and representatives Barb Dittrich and Cory Horlacher. Both parties have attempted to manipulate the maps to their advantage, sometimes known as gerrymandering. The 2010 maps tried to manipulate the system by either creating districts drawn to include as many of the opposing party’s voters as possible, thus reducing the party’s strength in surrounding districts. Or they split up clusters of the opposing party’s voters among several districts so that they will be outnumbered in each district, often splitting up cities or counties to do so.
This can still be stopped. Contact your representatives to demand non-partisan maps. Eight-two percent of Wisconsin voters, according to surveys, support fair maps. Let Jagler, Nass, Dittrich, and Horlander know that they should listen to their constituents this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.