Where are you going?

Dear Editor:

I was born in February of 1932. The last three years have been the worst I have ever seen.

It is like bad seeds planted years ago and now they all come up and sprouted and they are making more bad ones.

Murders, stealers, bad politicians, scammers, Christian haters and the list goes on.

God wrote the 10 commandments that we should obey, he also said vengeance is mine.

Some people don't know what happens after they die. We have courts here with juries that say whether the person is guilty or not. When we die, Jesus is the judge. 

Where are you going? Heaven or hell and what he says is final. Where do you think those leaders of Japan, Germany, Korea, that declare war on countries are going to go?

Russian President Putin is stealing.

God said, "Thou shall not steal." God said thou shall not kill. He is telling all those men to kill.

Do you think God is going to say good job, come into heaven? Hell no! Satan is here.

God bless the U.S.A.

Harold Sack

Watertown

