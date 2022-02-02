Bogus post

Dear Editor:

FaceBook can be a wonderful way to keep in touch with family, friends and neighbors. But when a post on an official government FaceBook page goes wrong, it can go very wrong and have real consequences.

This happened recently when a town clerk posted on the official Town of Ixonia FaceBook page that workers at the WE Energies LNG site on North Road had been subjected to rock throwing. It took me only two phone calls — one to county Sheriff Paul Milbrath and one to County Administrator Ben Wehmeier — to learn this allegation was completely baseless. The town clerk could have made the exact same two phone calls before posting, but she did not. A couple days later, a spokesperson for WE Energies confirmed that they “have not witnessed or reported any rocks being thrown at our crews or contractors.”

A post promoting rumor and gossip on the official Ixonia FaceBook page ,which demonized and incriminated opponents of the LNG project, only further fractured our already deeply divided community. A cynical person might think that was the goal of this bogus post in a year with contested local elections.

But, even if you assume the best about this reckless posting, that it was a foolish error in judgment, the incident proves the need for a thoughtful reality-based town policy for use of its FaceBook page. Jefferson County, at the county board’s executive committee, which I chair, has approved a policy for use of social media by county departments. These are guidelines on who should post, what should be posted, who oversees the posts, how to handle comments, how to keep a record of the posts as required by state law, etc. If it continues to have a FaceBook page, the Town of Ixonia needs to adopt a similar policy to avoid a repeat of this gossip-fueled, blatantly false and needlessly divisive FaceBook post.

Amy Rinard

County Board supervisor, District 9, Town of Ixonia

County Board vice chair

Recommended for you

Load comments