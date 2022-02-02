FaceBook can be a wonderful way to keep in touch with family, friends and neighbors. But when a post on an official government FaceBook page goes wrong, it can go very wrong and have real consequences.
This happened recently when a town clerk posted on the official Town of Ixonia FaceBook page that workers at the WE Energies LNG site on North Road had been subjected to rock throwing. It took me only two phone calls — one to county Sheriff Paul Milbrath and one to County Administrator Ben Wehmeier — to learn this allegation was completely baseless. The town clerk could have made the exact same two phone calls before posting, but she did not. A couple days later, a spokesperson for WE Energies confirmed that they “have not witnessed or reported any rocks being thrown at our crews or contractors.”
A post promoting rumor and gossip on the official Ixonia FaceBook page ,which demonized and incriminated opponents of the LNG project, only further fractured our already deeply divided community. A cynical person might think that was the goal of this bogus post in a year with contested local elections.
But, even if you assume the best about this reckless posting, that it was a foolish error in judgment, the incident proves the need for a thoughtful reality-based town policy for use of its FaceBook page. Jefferson County, at the county board’s executive committee, which I chair, has approved a policy for use of social media by county departments. These are guidelines on who should post, what should be posted, who oversees the posts, how to handle comments, how to keep a record of the posts as required by state law, etc. If it continues to have a FaceBook page, the Town of Ixonia needs to adopt a similar policy to avoid a repeat of this gossip-fueled, blatantly false and needlessly divisive FaceBook post.
Amy Rinard
County Board supervisor, District 9, Town of Ixonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.