Drug pricing reforms needed
Dear Editor:
President Elect Biden is making the case that returning to pre-COVID conditions is not enough to move the country in the right direction and I agree.
The fact that COVID has swept the country, wiping out jobs, health care and lives has made things worse but returning to a health care system where millions can’t get affordable coverage and millions more can’t afford prescriptions even when they have Medicare or private insurance should not be an option.
With or without COVID, reforms to lower drug prices are long overdue. But as we saw under the Trump Administration, flashy promises and Band-Aids won’t fix the problem.
President Elect Biden and the new Congress must pass measures that will take away the drug corporations’ monopoly power to set prices and overcharge us for medicines, including COVID medicines created with taxpayer money that all of us are going to need to stay healthy and protect our families.
To build back better, Biden must be willing to leave business as usual behind, leverage the power of the government to negotiate reasonable prices with the drug corporations and establish fair rules that hold them accountable for price gouging.
Nona Schrader
Fort Atkinson
Shame on Fitzgerald
Dear Editor:
Shame on newly elected U.S. Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin for voting against certifying the Electoral College in Arizona and Pennsylvania, even after Congress itself was attacked by a violent mob inspired by a fool’s errand. Representative Fitzgerald could have joined with colleagues, like fellow GOP Congressman Glenn Grothman, who stated, “To go down the incredibly dangerous path of saying the U.S. Congress can change the results that states themselves wanted…that would change American history.”
Our nation relies on elected officials standing up for the rule of law, even at the expense of party loyalty or personal gain. Thankfully, despite the terrible charade we witnessed by some in Congress this week, the Presidential (and Congressional) election results remain securely in the hands of the voters and state election officials, where they belong. As for Fitzgerald, let’s hope the graveness of last week in Washington marks the end of his blind fealty and the start of his devotion to the American people, as his oath promised.
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
Slap in the face
Dear Editor:
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in an interview with our new Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, reported that he, along with Representative Tiffany, he would have voted to reject the electors of Wisconsin, like he did earlier for Arizona and Pennsylvania, but they had no senator to object with them. This is after the Trump-fueled mob had attacked the halls of Congress!
People in Wisconsin should know Fitzgerald, our congressional representative, would have voted to throw out our votes. This is a slap in the face to all the dedicated poll workers, election officials and people that make our democracy function.
Anyone running for the Wisconsin State Senate 13, replacing Fitzgerald, should be required to comment on this. Jaegler, Winker, Pridemore others? What is their take on Fitzgerald’s behavior? Would they have done the same? We citizens need to know.
Ben Adams
Watertown
