Goodbye to Gail and Abby! You two feel like friends. I am a prime target in the war with the coronavirus. Your words carried in the local newspaper gave me hope. I had hope that national and state help would actually reach me in Watertown, WI. Your words conveyed your love for people. Your hopeful and caring words gave me faith that I could win my own war with death. Thank you Gail and Abby. Thank you Watertown Daily Times.
Diana Jones
Watertown
Thanks for the card
Dear Editor:
I have an idea for others, based on a personal experience. I had the most pleasant surprise the other day when I returned home from work to find a Christmas card tucked in my front door.
It was addressed, “Spectacular Blue Light House.” It was written by a stranger, who signed the card, “Your neighbor on the sidewalk.”
My joy at receiving this card from a stranger, with a heartfelt message telling me how beautifully I had decorated my home, meant more to me than all the cards I had received from family and friends.
This stranger further wrote that they walk by my home most mornings because they live in Marquardt Village.
I am writing to the paper in the hopes to inspire others with this story showing such a simple way to bring joy to someone.
I also hope that my “Neighbor on the sidewalk” will read this and know that their card brought me to tears.
I will treasure their card always. Sincere thanks.
Beth Schneider
Watertown
Thank you from Parade of Homes
Dear Editor:
Six beautiful homes and St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church delighted viewers in the 2021 Holiday Parade of Homes. Thank you to the following homeowners for showcasing homes: Jill Kube, Jim and Rebecca Carney, Jill Nadeau, Brian and Bonnie Hertel, Trevor and Leslie Thomas and Jeremy and Heather Demos.
Much gratitude to: Bob Martens, Piggly Wiggly, Ace Hardware and Literatus & Co., Watertown Daily Times and Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique.
Special thank you to sponsors, volunteers and those who donated raffle items. Without your generosity this event could not be the quality fundraiser that Watertown has come to expect!
Autumn Carew on behalf of the Parade of Homes committee
