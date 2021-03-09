No-show had photo
Dear Editor:
John Jagler doesn’t show up for a forum sponsored by the University Women of Watertown yet the Daily Times runs his picture and places it above the others in the race so it looks like he was there. Why is that? Is it because Jagler has been in the Assembly for eight years, so he is “entitled” to be elected to the state senate?
What has he done that he can get top billing even when he doesn’t attend a forum that is designed to inform people about the candidates? Since he couldn’t be bothered by this forum, does that mean he has nothing to offer the voters? Sure seems like it.
He also refused to respond to this newspaper’s phone call for an explanation. Clearly he doesn’t want to say out loud how he stands on the issues. How then is he going to represent us if he should get elected? He won’t! He will work for one person, himself. He’ll take his salary, hide for four years and then reappear to ask you to re-elect him. Save yourself from being fooled a second time by not voting for him this time.
Joe Kallas
Watertown
Editor’s note: The story you reference was our election preview story and all photos that we received from candidates ran in alphabetical order. The story about the forum was next to the election story on the front page, but had no photos.
