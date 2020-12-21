Tax bill answers
Dear Editor:
Because property tax bills have arrived in the mail, and because the WUSD Board of Education made a promise to the taxpayers not to increase the tax rate with the successful passage of the 2018 WUSD Operational Referendum, we wanted to create some clarity for our community regarding the language that you will see in your property tax bills.
When you receive your tax bill, you will see information regarding schools and referendum dollars. The WUSD held the average mill rate flat at $8.98; however, because property values increased over the past year, if there was an increase assessed value for your home you would see an increase in your property tax bill. The property tax rate from the WUSD has remained unchanged; however, it is possible that for an individual property owner, you may see an increase in the dollar amount.
On your tax bill, you will also see tax dollars that are going to schools, but you will not see the breakdown of what amount of that money is going to serve the local public school district and what percent is funding the growing voucher program in our community. In 2020 the WUSD taxpayers funded $1,705,786 in private school vouchers, which is an increase from the 2019 amount of $1,266,216. This means there was an increase cost for private school vouchers of $440,570 this year. The WUSD maintains a strong partnership with our community parochial schools and not all of our community parochial schools receive voucher funding, but we believe it is also important that local residents know that not all funds earmarked as referendum dollars and/or as the school percentage of your property taxes are going toward the WUSD Public School District.
When you receive your property tax bill, and if you have a question or concern about the tax rate and/or percent allocated to schools or referendum dollars, reach out to the WUSD, and we will be happy to provide you with transparent and specific information on how those amounts are calculated.
It is important to the WUSD to maintain the trust of our local taxpayers, and we want all of our taxpayers to know that we have and will continue to maintain the same tax rate during all five years of the referendum at $8.98.
Thank you for your support for our community schools, and again, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly for additional information.
Cassandra Schug
WUSD Superintendent of Schools
