Dear Editor:

Thank you, donors, for taking the time to give the gift of life. A goal is something to strive for and we did just that. Your donations have the potential to make a difference in nearly 400 lives.

Special thanks to Christ United Methodist Church for the use of the facility. We appreciate it.

Thank you to our volunteer family: Sandy Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Karol Wesemanm, Irene Vogt, Judy and Steve Zillmer, Jeanne Gillis, Sue Christian, Judy Maas, and Carol Peters.

The Red Cross staff will return to the church on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie, coordinators

