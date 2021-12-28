I wish people happy holidays. I believe Jesus smiles upon me when I do so. Jesus said, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you,” (John 15:12-13). He did not say, only be kind to those who believe in me. He did not preach, to only think of yourself and those who think like you.
I wish strangers, “Happy holidays”, because no matter who they are or what holiday they are celebrating, I truly wish them peace and joy. Being kind to others is a tenet of not only Christianity, but many other religions. Please remember that not everyone is Christian and when we force our own beliefs, practices, and perspectives on others, we become bullies.
History has shown us that when a country forces its people to become one religion, or to practice the religion of the leader, it leads cruelty and terror. America’s founders wanted separation of church and state, not to protect the government from religion, but to protect religion from politics.
WWJD (What would Jesus do)? I doubt He would tell his followers to force others to believe in Him. If one truly believes in Jesus, she should know that God knows what is in people’s hearts. “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” (Matthew 7:1).
Christians, if someone wishes you happy holidays. Please receive their kindness and respond with kindness (just as Jesus commands). Save, your "Merry Christmas" for other Christians.
