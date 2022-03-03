I am writing in response to State Rep. Mark Born’s article published in the Watertown Daily Times on March 1, page A4 entitled “Getting People Off the Sidelines.”
Born’s article is long on generalities and short on facts. For example, he stated that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate doesn’t reflect the nearly 100,000 people not looking for work. Is there a state agency or other entity that tracks this information? What are the reasons that people are not seeking work? Perhaps retired, disabled, lack of child care, or just lazy and want to live off of the government?
Another comment from Born states “that within the state healthcare program enrollments of adults without children has grown by over 100,000…. This trend is true for nearly every public assistance program in our state.” My question: Which healthcare program? Wisconsin has more than one. What sources are providing his information?
Born’s article goes on to explain in vague generalities, how AB 935, which he authored, is going to fix all of our problems.
I have a system to evaluate these articles. I call it SSR (Specifics, Sources, Resources.) I want specific information, facts that I can check, not generalities. What are the sources of information? Are they considered reputable and reliable? Are they state agencies, non-profits, think tanks? Does Born provide resources that we might access to learn more about these issues?
My rating system is one point for each category. I rate Born’s article a big fat zero. I quote a saying from my deceased father, “I like more meat with my mashed potatoes and gravy.”.
