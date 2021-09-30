Dear Editor:

Thanks to our donors, a possible 435 patients could receive the gift needed to make a huge difference in their lives. You are heroes.

We extend a thank you to St. Mark’s Lutheran School for the gym and the students who helped set up.

Thank you to our volunteer family: Chris Bowen, Carol Peters, Ellen Tucker, Cathy Ihde, Judy Maas, Sheryl Iles, Jeanne Gillis, Sue Christian, Karol Wesemann, Irene Vogt, and Sandy Schultz.

We’ll return to Christ United Methodist Church on Hall Street for the next drives. Mark your calendar for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29 and 30.

Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie, coordinators

