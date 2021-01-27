I am concerned about some recent events involving our Daily Times which I would like to share with you as readers. To begin with, however, it needs to be noted that a newspaper, whether it be local, state or national, like the New York Times or Wall Street Journal, is a blessing for what it contributes to an informed citizenry. We absolutely need a free and active press to keep us informed of governmental activities that impact on our lives in significant ways. Government officials need to be held accountable for their actions but to do so requires that we be kept informed and made aware of decisions whenever possible.
We all witnessed the behaviors of those individuals attacking our US Capitol on January 6th, and the way many of these thugs treated journalists and the media by attacking them personally or by destroying their equipment and cameras, in many instances. This was not fake news in any way since we were seeing it with our own eyes or reading about it from reputable sources. This type of evidence is important to have when it comes to holding people responsible for their actions, whether it is the President of the United States, or anybody else for that matter.
That said, newspapers are crucial for what they do to keep our democracy alive and well. Last Thursday, I looked over my Daily Times to read about what happened at the Tuesday city council meeting, only to find it was not mentioned as a local news event. They had an article on Jefferson and one about the Dodge County Board but nothing covering this local government meeting that night. Our local paper has two excellent reporters in Steve Sharp and Ed Zagorski but they are spread thin covering all of our local government meetings apparently and clearly it is a hit and miss type of thing when it comes to coverage.
We all know newspapers are struggling to survive because of the internet, cell phones and social media but without substance and predictable coverage, it is becoming increasingly questionable on the benefits of continued subscribership. Also, without the Daily Times keeping the local residents informed and aware of activities within our public schools and local government, we lose one of the crucial checks and balances necessary for good government to exist at the local level. I am pleading with management to not let this happen.
Ken Berg
Watertown
Editor’s note: With limited staff and limited hours, particularly due to COVID-19, the newspaper does the best it can to cover as many meetings as possible. However, meetings often occur on the same nights and we have to decide which to attend.
In the case of the City of Watertown, as you mentioned, we had conflicts, but we do try to run a story later when a reporter can review the tape of the meeting and write about it.
