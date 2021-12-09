Martin rebuttal
Dear Editor:
What is patriotism? According to the 1828 Webster’s Dictionary, patriotism is defined as follows: “Love of one’s country; the passion which aims to serve one’s country, either in defending it from invasion, or protecting its rights and maintaining its laws and institutions in vigor and purity.”
Mr. Martin says that people are being patriotic by ending “your freedom of choice for your health” for the greater good (choice) of others. But is this not clear contrary to our laws in this nation? Is it not a sacred right of self determination for what one chooses to put into one’s own body? The argument of Mr. Martin, if taken to it’s logical conclusion, is that the “greater good” must always supersede the rights and freedoms of the individual. Let’s put such a notion to the test. Say such a notion is law in a country, what would logically prevent that government from doing whatever it chooses to do to the individual, as long as it is done under the color of “the greater good”? Did not Adolf Hitler attempt a genocide of Jews under that same noble notion? Or does not China perform that now as well when it removes the organs of political prisoners for resale throughout the world through it’s organ harvesting programs as was exposed repeatedly by the Epoch Times? Is it not for the greater good that one group of undesirable individuals have what is useful taken and given to those more deserving by the all wise and all good government? If government is permitted to determine what an individual puts ‘into’ one’s body, then they can logically also determine what one ‘takes out’ of one’s body... for the greater good of course! Such an idea is the very foundation of tyranny and oppression! I hope that Mr. Martin will re-think the premises of his prior conclusions, for I think that even he would not approve of the results in the end.
According to the true definition of patriotism then, it’s patriotic to ‘protect the rights’ of the individual and to ‘maintain it’s laws’ with purity. American jurisprudence has historically upheld the rights of the individual in accordance with the bill of rights and it’s the duty of all patriotic Americans to see that it remains so!
Regarding the efficacy of the COVID shots, if they worked, you would not need boosters.
Josh Kauffeld
Watertown
We don’t need
more gun laws
Dear Editor:
Why is it difficult for some people to invalidate gross exaggerations and outright lies propagated by the liberal media, their reporters, analyst, pundits, and democrat politicians. Why is it that many individuals have difficulty understanding basic facts? Prior to the Rittenhouse trial there was continual character assassination and defamation intertwined with endless blatant untruths about Rittenhouse. The revelations of the actual truth were manifested and corroborated through testimony and video documentation at his trial. Thoroughly painstaking examination of the evidence by a jury resulted in the acquittal of Rittenhouse.
After the Rittenhouse not guilty verdict there were cries for additional gun laws. We presently have an abundance of gun laws to hold criminals accountable when they commit offenses with a gun. However, these laws aren’t being utilized. Gun offenders, (actual shooters, illegal carry, accessories to shootings, and gross negligence) are far too often, either not charged, have their charges reduced or are free on low bail. Let’s commit to aggressive prosecution for all gun violations.
Instead of a needless pursuit of additional gun laws I wish the left would put as much energy into the prosecution of gun offenses, along with the incarceration of violent offenders who are out on bail.
Recently a convicted felon from Milwaukee, while out on bail shot three police officers. It’s difficult to fathom why the felon was presently awaiting trial on two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Why wasn’t he in jail? Again, we don’t need more gun laws, we just need to enforce the ones we have.
Another felon, with a lengthy criminal record, along several open criminal cases used his vehicle to savagely drive into a Waukesha Christmas parade intentional killing five adults, a child and injuring more than 60 people. These heinous acts cry out for bail reform.
The 8th Amendment to the United States Constitution protects individuals against excessively high bail. However, holding a person on high bail who is a threat to the community isn’t always deemed excessive. Prosecutors and defense attorneys present their arguments before a judge who decides the amount of bail. Many tools are available to the district attorney, defense attorney and the judge to assist in the decision-making process, but unfortunately, bail isn’t always employed fairly and appropriately. Sadly, this segment of the criminal justice system needs to be revised quickly and judiciously before more lives are lost.
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
