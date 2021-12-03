Sadly we live in an age of unprecedented misinformation. Regarding the assertion that polio was cured by the polio vaccine, history tells a different story. The celebrated work, “The Moth in the Iron Lung” by Forrest Maready reveals that the common assertion that polio was cured by the polio vaccine is an obfuscation at best, and a plain lie propagated by the pharmaceutical industries at worst. I would encourage anyone who believes the polio vaccine was the cure of polio, to challenge and revisit their prior assumptions via this excellent work.
Regarding the safety of the COVID vaccines there is not much to be said if one objectively looks at the statistics as recorded in the VAERS data published by the CDC, and the European equivalent, the EudraVigilence system. To date there have been 19,249 deaths, and 30,967 permanently disabled reported after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines in VAERS. In Europe that number is 29,183 deaths. All total there have been over 3.5 million injuries from these COVID vaccines worldwide just between these two reporting systems. The Lazarus report (2007-2010) was a three year study that found less then 1% of vaccine injuries were reported to VAERS, revealing that the numbers we have are in all likelihood, vastly underreported. In comparison, the flu vaccine, over nearly 26 years has only recorded 1,996 deaths in total. That’s approximately 77 deaths per year for the flu vaccine reported to VAERS. Yet, in just one year, there have been 19,249 deaths reported to VAERS after the COVID-19 vaccines. Does this sound like a safe vaccine?
Regarding the safety of schools and children: Most people are unaware that not a single healthy child under the age of 18 has died from COVID in the entire USA. All deaths of children under 18 had significant co-morbidities. Yet, reports of myocarditis, death, and severe injury has already been recorded in hundreds of previously “healthy” children after the COVID-19 vaccinations.
In conclusion, please take the time to watch “Senator Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates” found on www.rumble.com
You will receive a life changing view of what has been happening to the vaccine injured, those that trusted their government and our medical establishment by taking these shots and the subsequent suppression of this information. Absolutely critical and heartbreaking information for anyone who loves their fellow man. God bless!
