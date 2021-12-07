May God bless and keep the Tsar away
Dear Editor:
Perhaps you will recognize the blessing, “May God bless and keep the Tsar. Far away from us.” It is from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” Yes, Mr. Kauffeld. May God bless and keep Sen. Ron Johnson far away from us. Has the senator been vaccinated? I believe he has. Had he not been vaccinated, he would not be admitted to the Senate floor. Are you a dupe of a political effort to depopulate Wisconsin? It’s working.
Misinformation is not limited to the federal government which the senator proudly represents. No. Sorry. I misspoke. The senator represents the misguided voters of Wisconsin to the federal government. The senator has chosen not to make the same claims that polio vaccines are ineffective that Mr. Kauffeld has chosen to present. Perhaps the senator actually met a polio victim. Has Mr. Kauffeld?
Look. Wisconsinites are needlessly dying from a virus that can be controlled, if not defeated, by vaccines that have been proven effective in an incredibly short time. The senior senator from the state of Wisconsin has tied himself to a political stance that has denied that the virus is harmful, that the virus is deadly, and that the very vaccines that the Trump administration helped create are effective.
This is a crisis moment where we can choose to relieve the pressure on the state’s overloaded hospital system and maximize our neighbor’s survival. We can also continue to believe that the novel coronavirus of 2019 is a mere nuisance. Mr. Kauffeld has made his judgement. May God have mercy on his soul.
Jens Hetzler
Watertown
Rebuttal to Kauffelds’ letters
Dear Editor:
I am writing in reaction to Josh Kauffeld’s Dec. 3 letter which was a rebuttal of Mark Putra’s Dec. 1 letter. Putra’s letter was a reaction to Steve Kauffeld’s Nov. 23 letter against masks, vaccines, and vaccine mandates. Putra pointed out some of Steve Kauffeld’s misinformation.
Josh Kauffeld continues with the misinformation, but he is right about one thing: The polio vaccine does not cure polio. (For the record, Mark Putra did not assert that the polio vaccine is a “cure”). The key word here is cure. The polio vaccine does prevent polio- it is 99 to 100% effective with three doses. The polio vaccine has been a great success in preventing polio. The book about polio that Kauffeld recommends is one of the several anti-vaccine books written by Forrest Maready, an anti-vaxxer with no medical or scientific credentials.
Kauffeld also brings up VAERS, a health and human services site for anyone to report adverse reactions to vaccinations. VAERS is intended to help the vaccine community see any trends or unknown problems with vaccines that need to be investigated. There are reports on VAERS of deaths/reactions from COVID vaccinations, however, these are not vetted. VAERS accepts information from all with no oversight. I could go on VAERS and report that my grandmother died from the COVID vaccine but without an investigation by medical experts my report will not and cannot be taken as fact. Anti-vaxxers are using VAERS in a way that it wasn’t intended to be used. Anti-vaxxers take unsolicited and unexamined reports of illness and death and label them as realities.
Regarding children, they can get multisystem inflammatory syndrome or suffer long term effects after COVID that will keep them from normal activities like school. Children who get the vaccine won’t spread the disease as readily. Almost half of the kids hospitalized with the Delta version of COVID do not have pre-existing conditions.
About Senator Johnson: Johnson is a known spreader of vaccine misinformation, and therefore a highly unreliable source.
It is unfortunate that some are producing misinformation about COVID and vaccines. This causes suffering. It appears that Josh posted a rebuttal for his father Steve who wrote the initial letter and is a member of the Watertown Unified School District school board. An elected school board member should be taking his job and the pandemic more seriously for the common good and welfare of our public schools and community.
Julia Reitz
Watertown
