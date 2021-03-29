Dear Editor:
John Jagler is not the person you would want to represent you.
Last primary, I sent eight emails to him in five weeks, asking what his position was on four issues. No response ever!
Recently, the executive director of the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce offered to set up a town hall meeting, including coordinating with other district chambers. His response? “The campaign is extremely busy. Maybe after the election.”
He apparently was also too busy to appear recently at a candidate forum in Watertown.
In his mailed flyers he makes grandiose, generalized claims, without any specifics. One claim, “working to investigate crimes and irregularities in the November election.” I asked him what he had done. He said, “assisted in the investigation of the last election and to take complaints and look into evidence.” I then asked if any crimes and irregularities had been found? No response!
Remember the deception of his mailed flyers using the Wisconsin State Journal name and logo, implying their endorsement. The WSJ did not endorse him and demanded he stop.
If you are looking for accountability, responsiveness and high ethics, do not vote for John Jagler. Select a candidate you could trust.
Gerald Fuller
DeForest
