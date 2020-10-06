Socialism response
Dear Editor:
In response to the article ‘Boogeyman Scare’ by Joe Kallas that socialism is not related to communism, and that Carl Schurz was a socialist, I cite two articles.
The first is found at Rutgers University @ http://dalbello.comminfo.rutgers.edu/FLVA/activists/48contribs.html.
“Carl Schurz moved to the Democratic German town of Watertown, Wisconsin, where he knew fellow Germans were calling him “ein verdammter Repulikaner” (quoted in Kiessling, 78). It probably did not help that Schurz often referred to other (Democratic) Germans not only as sorcerers but as “Stimmvieh” (stupid cattle blundering aimlessly in the ballot box” (Rippley, 30).”
And,“Carl Schurz summed up his ideas about the Democrats in this 1857 speech given in Madison when he was a (unsuccessful) candidate for lieutenant governor:
“See how far subserviency to slavery has led the Democratic party. Was it not far enough that they with more or less success, endeavored to abridge free speech and free press, for the benefit of the slave holding system? Was it not enough that they trampled upon the true doctrines of the Constitution, and violated sacred compacts and engagements? … For Slavery, they would dig up the graves of the great Father of this Republic and pluck the well earned laurels of patriotism from their sacred brows.”
Elsewhere, Schurz is also commonly listed as a Republican serving both as a Republican senator and under Republican president Hayes as Secretary of the Interior.
The second I will cite is the article ‘Socialism’ from Wikipedia under ‘etymology,’ which also reflects common knowledge. “The definition and usage of socialism settled by the 1860s, replacing associationist, co-operative and mutualist that had been used as synonyms while communism fell out of use during this period. An early distinction between communism and socialism was that the latter aimed to only socialise production while the former aimed to socialise both production and consumption (in the form of free access to final goods). By 1888, Marxists employed socialism in place of communism as the latter had come to be considered an old-fashion synonym for socialism. It was not until after the Bolshevik Revolution that socialism was appropriated by Vladimir Lenin to mean a stage between capitalism and communism.”
Steve Jones
Watertown
Palzewitz suppoter
Dear Editor:
Our Gov. Tony Evers and trusted health professionals tell us if everyone wears a mask we will dramatically reduce the spread of the virus and keep our vulnerable friends and neighbors safe. Wearing a mask is the simplest form of generosity that will have the most dramatic effect on our community, but only if we do it together as a community. Wearing a mask isn’t about legality, or constitutionality, or even liberty. Wearing a mask is about community. It’s an act of generosity. Wearing a mask is each of us doing our part to keep our community safe.
Senator Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald calls Gov. Tony Evers mask mandate an overreach and asks the Wisconsin legislature to strike down the mask mandate. Does Republican Scott Fitzgerald really care about the people of Wisconsin? I am voting for Tom Palzewitz to replace James Sensenbrenner in the United States Congress by defeating Scott Fitzgerald Nov. 3. We need a representative in Congress who serves all of us in the 5th Congressional District.
Diane Hackbarth
Watertown
