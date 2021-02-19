Fair maps for Wisconsin
Dear Editor:
Watertown is important as the largest city in the Assembly District 37. To paraphrase Willy Sutton, “If you want to win, you need to go where the votes are!”
In the November election, our candidate was from the small town of DeForest, 40+ miles to the west, in Dane County. Now don’t get me wrong, DeForest is a fine place. I think I’ve been there twice, usually on the way to somewhere else. But I can’t imagine folks in Watertown and DeForest having a lot of interactions.
Meanwhile, I live in the rural township just 4 miles south of Watertown. Most of my interests and business are in the city: bank, coffee shop, library, Aldi, F&F, mother-in-law, not in that order.
But I am not in Watertown’s assembly district.
So how did Watertown and DeForest come together? Normally citizens influence and interests are like the ripples on water from a dropped stone. Concentric lines emanating out from population centers, like Watertown.
Back in 2011, the dominant political power of the Wisconsin GOP drew the assembly boundary lines, without public scrutiny, behind locked doors of an office near the Capitol dome. High tech consultants cooked up a stew of math and geography that produced fantastical shapes worthy of an expensive jigsaw puzzle fitting into the familiar shape of our state. Any sensible fifth grader, and aren’t they all sensible, would say “That’s not fair!”
Assembly District 37 (https://maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/?asm=37) runs east to west in a shape I would generously describe as the outline of a super soaker toy with Watertown as trigger and DeForest as the barrel. There are similar amoebic outlines all over the state.
What to do? It is 2021, and we are wrapping up the census and it is time for the next round of maps to be drawn. We need maps drawn in a non-partisan manner. The good news: no need for math professors or cartographers. We have a model we can borrow from our neighborly state of Iowa.
You can spread the word by getting involved. Look at the Fair Maps Coalition (www.fairmapswi.com) to find links. We have the People’s Map Commission, a nonpartisan commission of nine citizens charged with recommending true and fair voting maps for the Legislature to adopt. See: https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/about . Upcoming virtual public hearings are on Feb. 25, and March 11. Stop gerrymandering!
Ben Adams
Town of Watertown
NFL needs officiating change
Dear Editor:
Watching the playoffs where the officials were not throwing many flags and “letting the players pay” was the start of the problem. In many games the outcome was determined by no calls. There is holding and pass interference to some degree during almost every play.
When do you throw the flag? If you were watching the Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay game, Green Bay intercepts and an official in the end zone away from the play throws a marginal holding call flag that gives Tampa Bay the ball back. Game changer calls like this need to be eliminated. Another example on one set of downs with three consecutive no calls in favor of Tampa Bay. First down defensive holding Tampa Bay-no call; second down No. 58 offsides Tampa Bay-no call; third down-arm bar pass interference Tamp Bay-no call.
Rogers looks at the game film. Bad calls and no calls determined the outcome of the game. Tom Brady didn’t win the game; the officials gave it to Tampa Bay. This needs to be investigated. When Belichick and Brady were together they cheated in the past. My proof when a quarterback throws a ball, he knows if it is under inflated, end of story.
Now we get to the Super Bowl where officials are throwing flags for everything, but only one sided Nine flags against Kansas City and one against Tampa Bay at one point early in the game. One hundred percent turn around by officiating from most prior playoff games. Defenders for Kansas City expecting no call as in previous games played. Surprise? Surprise? This also needs to be investigated.
That is the problem, officiating has determined the outcome of games by flags and no calls. In my opinion, the rules need to be changed to make officiating easier and fairer. Get rid of holding and pass interference calls. The judgmental and subjective part of an official’s job is eliminated on those prior made lays.
Now no flag, no bad subjective calls. This would make games fairer and less penalty delays in games. It would provide better protection for quarterbacks Get rid of flags thrown that determine the outcome of a game. Most of the other calls, roughing the passer, unnecessary roughness, targeting, etc. could remain the same, but all rules should be reviewed.
Ronald C. Maas
Watertown
