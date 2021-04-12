Bases not built to care for children
Dear Editor:
As of today, over 20,000 unaccompanied minors have crossed our borders. These children were sent by parents who paid traffickers thousands of dollars in hopes that this will be the ticket for the rest of their family to come to the USA. Who knows how many children have died on the way to the states.
In March alone it is reported that 170,000 apprehended men, women and children have breached our borders plus 80,000 through fence openings. The total being approximately 250,000 in one month’s time; and that’s the equivalent of nine and a half Watertowns.
The Biden Administration is sending the unaccompanied children to military bases across the country. The Department of Defense and HHS will not tell us how many children will be housed on military bases. John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman, said he will not “speak to the numbers.”
On Friday, April 2, the DOD approved sending unaccompanied children to Camp Roberts. Children are currently being held at Fort Bliss and Joint Base San Antonio. It was reported that 10 bases will be used. The present administration said they will not return any children back to their home countries. The borders are open.
How does this affect our military? These minors are toddlers and children up to age 17. Is it wise to house them in strategic locations? Also, Gov. Abbott reported that sex assaults occurred in Texas facilities already.
The following are stated missions of our great armed forces.
The Army mission is vital to the Nation because we are the service capable of defeating enemy ground forces and indefinitely seizing and controlling those things that an adversary prizes most – it’s land, it’s resources, and it’s population.
The United States Navy protects America at Sea, defending America’s interests.
The Marine Corps mission is “Our Nation is that purpose.” Fighting for our Nation to prevail.
The purpose of the Space Force is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces and protect and expand American space assets.
Air Force mission is to fly, fight and win in air, space and cyberspace.
What happened to the mission of the military? Isn’t it to train men and women for combat in defense of the United States and protect the American people?
Our bases are not built to care for children. Make no mistake, the enemy wants to undermine our military and that goal is being met.
Sue Christian
Watertown
