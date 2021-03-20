Whitetails Unlimited thank you

Dear Editor:

The Watertown Area Chapter, Whitetails Unlimited would like to thank all that attended its 38th banquet held Feb. 13 at Turner Hall. Because the hall was limited to 25% capacity we could only have approximately 100 people.

Sponsors were Chris Brucker, Designs in Marble (Mike Lenz), Pine Cone, Jordan Vogel Foundation, Justin Kumbier, Mueller Taxidermy, Tom’s Guns, Tom Longseth, and Ryan’s Auto & Clean Cut Lawn Care.

Table captains were Mark Schram, Makenzie Keil, Justin Keil, Stacey Peters, Jena Degner, Ethan Degner, Aiden Miller and Chris Brucker.

Thank you to Rich Doman, Tom Godfroy and the ladies that volunteered to help serve.

Dan Bartz

on behalf of Whitetails Unlimited

