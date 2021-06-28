Dodge County government laughable, but not funny
Dear Editor
Do you ever read about the activities of the Dodge County government, particularly the county board of supervisors? If you did you would have been witness to some humorous activities if they weren’t actually true.
On April 18, 2018 there was an article in the Watertown Times written by Ed Zagorski, the headline read “Supervisors to get funds to attend additional meetings.” The article stated “The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved compensation for board members to attend 12 additional meetings per year for committees that they do not serve on to expand their knowledge of county board issues. The board unanimously authorized non-committee members to be entitled to a per diem and mileage for attendance up to an additional 12 meetings per year. The supervisors will be paid about $65 ($50 for attending and $15 for mileage) if they choose to attend one of the committee meetings that they do not serve on.”
I thought that this proposal was ludicrous and truly not warranted. Supervisors obtain information on committee research at a full board meeting. Although an occasion may arise when a committee is delegated an intricate project to research. A supervisor not on the committee may choose to get a heads up and therefore he or she may attend the committee meeting.
Fast forward to June 24, 2021, Zagorski wrote another article, “County board opens information channels.” Zagorski’s June 24 article indicated that Supervisor David Guckenberger was stonewalled when he tried to obtain documents that were germane to an issue being discussed at a committee meeting he attended.
Apparently, board members attending committee meetings which they did not serve on were not provided access to all the documents being reviewed by committee members. Now think about this, a county supervisor will be compensated if he or she attends a committee meeting in which they do not serve but attend to “expand their knowledge of county board issues.” Now what could be construed as funny if not asinine is that the info seeking supervisor is not provided with all the pertinent documents that were dispersed to the committee members.
Maybe it is just me, but I think this procedure is senseless and doltish. Okay, what if I told you that the board created a resolution, “to improve access to existing departments and committee records” by county supervisors. Yes, an actual resolution created and voted on.
Are you laughing now?
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
