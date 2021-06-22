Despite the pandemic and a storm on June 11, 150 students enjoyed prom on June 11. The Watertown area businesses were very generous, ensuring that every attendee scored a door prize.

Likewise, the Elks Lodge members supported post prom, and Greg Breese gave so much of his time.

So many parents contributed, but Brenda Linskens, Becky Fischer, Maria Murray, and Heidi Smith were instrumental in planning post prom, and many at the WUSD helped as well, with too many to individually thank here.

I look forward to the junior/senior prom in 2022!

Pam Suski

WHS English Teacher/Prom Advisor

Recommended for you

Load comments