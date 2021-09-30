Budget woes
Dear Editor:
This is the time of year that the budget for Dodge County is presented to the board of supervisors and voted upon by the board in November. It will affect the use of taxes paid by all residents of Dodge County. There are many new items proposed in the budget.
My first concern is an additional $9 million in borrowed money that the highway department is building their budget around. The borrowing won’t be proposed or take place until after the new year and it must be approved by the board. I do not believe we should build a budget, plan projects, nor vote on said budget in which the funding doesn’t currently exist.
Human resources and the county administrator are planning on offering huge sign-on bonuses (incentives) to all new employees. The plan includes $6,000 (paid over 2 years) per new hire. At the same meeting another suggested solution to a non-issue was to also reward all current employees with bonuses at a cost of over $4 million. It was eluded that the funding would come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. I, like you, appreciate the employees, but what about relief for the residents of Dodge County? The employees have received two raises this year (both cost of living and merit raises), the board just gave them more vacation days, and the flexibility to work from home. The administrator, Jim Meilke is pushing this initiative.
I urge you to call the county administrator and your county board supervisor to ask them to lower the tax levy for all and use all COVID money to directly help the residents of Dodge County.
Cathy Houchin
Dodge County Supervisor, District 21
Opposition to gas storage
Dear Editor:
Regarding the liquified natural gas storage facility Wisconsin Energy is proposing in Ixonia, I oppose it for more than just the hardships it will impose on the local community. I strongly believe that, although natural gas (methane), is far superior to coal or petroleum as a fuel, its continued use beyond the reasonable period as a transition to renewables poses grave threats to the environment, specifically its contribution to global warming. Methane is a greenhouse gas, far more potent than carbon dioxide. It is my understanding that substantial leakage to the atmosphere occurs at wellheads and in its transportation by pipelines. Liquifying and subsequently vaporizing methane for use presents further chances of its escaping, as well as wasting energy in these two processes.
So, while the use of methane as a bridge fuel is reasonable and necessary, sinking tens of millions of dollars into the proposed project will make its owners far less motivated in the future to transition to renewables, as this LNG facility will become a stranded asset they will be reluctant to abandon.
Michael Klaus
Watertown
Thank you, donors
Dear Editor:
Thanks to our donors, a possible 435 patients could receive the gift needed to make a huge difference in their lives. You are heroes.
We extend a thank you to St. Mark’s Lutheran School for the gym and the students who helped set up.
Thank you to our volunteer family: Chris Bowen, Carol Peters, Ellen Tucker, Cathy Ihde, Judy Maas, Sheryl Iles, Jeanne Gillis, Sue Christian, Karol Wesemann, Irene Vogt, and Sandy Schultz.
We’ll return to Christ United Methodist Church on Hall Street for the next drives.
Mark your calendar for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29 and 30.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie, coordinators
