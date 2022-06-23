Thank you donors

Dear Editor:

Thank you donors. You never know whose life you touched, but be assured that you have made a difference. Your donations have the potential to help 351 patients.

Special thanks to St. Mark’s for furnishing the site. We are grateful.

Our volunteer family included Carol Peters, Judy Maas, Irene Vogt, Judy and Steve Zillmer, Sue Christian, Sandy Schultz, Michele DeCono, Sharyl Iles, and Chris Bowen.

Thanks for lending a hand.

The Red Cross staff returns to St. Mark’s School on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26 and 27.

Have a great summer!

Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie

co-coordinators

