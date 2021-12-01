I am writing in response to Mr. Kauffeld’s letter to the editor. Mr. Kauffeld’s reasoning is flawed, and unclear and his historic and scientific information is incorrect. What does seem clear is that he is not in favor of vaccines or vaccine mandates. In his letter he reminds us that history repeats itself. He states COVID mandates are the beginning of totalitarian rule and are unconstitutional and that we need to recognize and resist the downward spiral into socialism.
I, too, think history repeats itself, however, Mr. Kauffeld may have forgotten some vaccine history. So, let’s go back to the 1950’s when Republican Dwight Eisenhower was president and polio was ravaging the country. Members of the Republican Party strenuously voiced concerns about the federal government getting into the business of strongly supporting a vaccination program. To them it sounded like socialism and big government controlling peoples lives. President Eisenhower did not agree with them and called for a V-Day over polio just like the V-Day in WW2. President Eisenhower said, “Many people are needlessly risking death or lifetime handicap simply because they have failed to take advantage of one of medicine’s great achievements.” To me it sounds like Mr. Kauffeld’s concerns are repeating history 60 some years later. Similarly, I think President Eisenhower’s historic words about people dying needlessly could also be repeated today about COVID.
Just like many of our current citizens including Mr. Kauffeld, President Eisenhower was not a trained scientist and did not pretend to understand the emerging science of vaccines. However, President Eisenhower was not anti-science and he cared more about his fellow citizens than he cared about following the political party line.
Mr. Kauffeld holds elected office as a member of the Watertown School Board and, as such, has a duty to keep our public school students safe while in school.
I would ask Mr. Kauffeld and some other school board members that have been failing to follow sound COVID medical advice to follow President Eisenhower’s example…don’t be anti-science and follow sound medical advice rather than the party line.
