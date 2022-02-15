Your guest editorial on Feb. 7 from the Toronto Star said, “Over the past few days, a number of brave artists have taken a valiant stand against the lies and misinformation being promoted on Spotify.” It advocated that Spotify “be required to publicly acknowledge and correct misinformation…”
The Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify in which he interviewed Dr. Robert Malone supposedly made untrue statements about the mRNA vaccines for COVID. Dr. Robert Malone is a “virologist and immunologist who has dedicated his professional existence to the development of mRNA vaccines.”
However, numerous entities like the Toronto Star, perhaps even the Watertown Daily Times, and most notably, the White House want to force Spotify to drop Joe Rogan and to “correct” the “misinformation.” This is a dangerous attack on the First Amendment.
Over time, it has become apparent that much of the narrative surrounding COVID is just that, a narrative. No disagreement or questioning is allowed. Those who disagree or question “the science” must be corrected, removed, and silenced. What kind of nation does not allow a robust discussion of all the facts? Only a totalitarian, authoritarian, dictatorial kind of government advocates the destruction of the Freedom of Speech. And the media advocates for silencing their opposition are equally dangerous.
“Wrongful death” that the editorial suggests as the basis of lawsuits related to “misinformation” could more rightly apply to the thousands of deaths from suicide and undiagnosed illnesses due to lockdowns, the tens of thousands of deaths within hours to days of COVID vaccines, and the thousands who have died because effective treatments have been demonized by the powers that be. Over time, those who express such “misinformation” may prove to be more reliable than the accepted narrative.
Please do not advocate for punishing freedom of speech.
