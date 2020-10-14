Dear Editor:
Wisconsin has a full-time legislative body, and yet, the Republican majority legislature has done little for the past 180 plus days. On April 15, the legislature passed a bipartisan bill to help Wisconsin citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. Since then, however, the Republican legislators have refused to meet with the governor or as a body on this emergency or any other important matters. The Republicans are against Evers’ mask mandate and other orders, but instead of convening to vote on these orders, they have wasted taxpayers’ money to pay attorneys to fight the orders in court. I guess Republicans do not want a record of their votes during this election year. They are hiding from voters.
Why should we continue to vote these Republicans into office when they have defiantly refused to do anything for the people of this state? These Republicans decided from day one of Evers’ tenure that they would limit his powers and then they refused to work with him. If Republicans cared about us, they would immediately begin to meet with the Democrats.
There are much better candidates running against these do-nothing Republicans. Let’s hold Republicans accountable for their inaction. For our state’s sake, vote Democrat!
Julia Reitz
Watertown
