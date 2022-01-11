Take a trek on the interurban trail. The first part of the trail is open to River Road. You will cross the river and bridge at the Conservation Club. The rest of the trail will connect to Oconomowoc. That part of the trail is be ing worked on and is closed for now.
Short days and long nights are with us now. The trail is quiet with pearly white clouds. It is as if it is frozen in time. The trail rests and sleeps for a long winter's nap. The seasons are always bringing us new surprises. When the sun is low on the horizon, it makes the snow sparkle. I watch for the snow swirling on the surface like a whirlpool.
Fresh snow provides a chance to identify these tracks, turkeys, rabbits, pheasants, squirrels, foxes and deer. The fox tracks tells us a story of their hunt for a meal. The deer paws for food. Also, chickadees, bluejays and cardinals are looking for a meal. The crows are tough and stay all winter. At dusk, I hear the eerie call of a great-horned owl. An eagle and one of its young fly up the river searching for food.
Down the river, is an old faded barn. There is beauty in those old rugged boards. I think of all the stories it could tell. What gems will winter bring us this season?
Enjoy winter's new friend It is our hidden gem and a diamond in the rough.
