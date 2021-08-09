Rainbow thank you
Dear Editor:
Rainbow Hospice Care gratefully acknowledges the donations made in memory of: Doris Anderson; Douglas Beckett; Wilmer Christian; Dale Messerschmidt; Eleanor Pernat; Lucille Potenberg; Dana Szabo; Rudolph Voigt; William Walsh and Russell Zahn.
Gifts help to continue the hospice mission of bringing comfort, care and meaning at the end of life. Thank you for honoring their memory in such a way that will help bring comfort to others. Your donation helps to further the mission of hospice, which provides dignity, comfort and quality care to the terminally ill and their families. Your generosity is deeply appreciated.
Debbie Berger on behalf of Rainbow Hospice Care
