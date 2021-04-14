Dear Editor:
National Volunteer Week is April 18-24.
We want to say thank you to all the amazing volunteers with Your Friends in Action and Rainbow Hospice Care.
Here at Rainbow we have 183 volunteers who give selflessly to help our patients live life to the fullest, right up to the very end. Even when the pandemic prevented them from seeing patients in person, our volunteers focused on what they could do - like shopping for groceries, providing essential transportation, making check-in calls, and doing laundry at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center.
The gift of your time and talent is appreciated.
Sam Margelofsky
Jill Radke
Volunteer Coordinators
Rainbow Hospice Care & Your Friends in Action
