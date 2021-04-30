Dear Editor:
Joe Biden was elected president by over 7 million votes and the election was certified on Jan. 6 in spite of hundreds of insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol and doing all they could to disrupt the process. The mob was yelling, "Hang Mike Pence" but fortunately he was in a secure location.
Once the Capitol was cleared, he returned and did what's right by declaring once and for all that Biden was our next president. Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20 but the protests have not stopped. Before Biden could say a word he came under the most vicious attacks by people whose only grievance is that Trump was not re-elected. There have been other close elections in which those who supported the losing side accepted the results.
Now our landscape is still decorated with Trump flags, large signs and even a few yard signs. One flag reads, "Trump 2024" "F*** YOUR FEELINGS" and the other one says, "F-(a picture of an American Flag)-K Biden" and at the bottom it reads, "and f*** you for voting for him." When did it become OK to say this in public much less put it on a flag for all to see? I go past this flag a lot and wonder how a person could be filled with so much hate to fly flags like this.
His young children play in the yard as the flags repeat their message over and over again. Some, I guess, would be proud of this man but I can only feel sorry for his children who will live in a world increasingly controlled by name calling and vulgarities. Is this what our political discourse has been reduced to? God help us all if it has.
Joe Kallas
Watertown
