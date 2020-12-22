Being used
Dear Editor:
Back in 2017, my wife and I supported what we thought was a conservative candidate for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. We were fooled and we are not ashamed to admit it. I worked very hard on his campaign and my wife, Tina worked tirelessly to schedule events that would place this “Constitutional Structuralist” in front of both conservative and non-partisan audiences. We should have realized that when Tina’s volunteer efforts were abruptly terminated without so much as a thank you that something was wrong. We were used! Anyone with conservative values can see they have been lied to. It is crystal clear that Justice Brian Hagedorn has misrepresented himself to get elected to the Wisconsin court. This goes beyond being a never-Trumper, this is a case of not adhering to the rule of law. Election laws were broken and illegal votes were cast and counted. Justice was not served in Wisconsin.
This elephant is not going to forget. Whether we have to wait another 8 years or support a recall, Tina and I will be praying Hagedorn comes to his senses. My heart goes out to his family, the people of Wisconsin and all the public figures that put their trust in Justice Hagedorn. We all counted on him to do the right thing, to be a model of integrity, use common sense and provide justice for all. But, he let us down!
Don Pridemore
Watertown
Fair maps for Christmas
Dear Editor:
Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is fair maps for Wisconsin. I know a lot of people want this too because 58 of our 72 counties have passed resolutions supporting fair maps, and over 70% of Wisconsinites support them as well. Right here in Jefferson County we recently passed a resolution supporting fair maps, 58% to 41%. Our legislators wouldn’t even have to figure out how to do this fairly because our neighbors in Iowa have been doing it for 40 years. The Iowa Republicans have managed to win most elections by convincing voters that they have the best ideas!
Santa, you know that the pandemic has really hurt people here in Wisconsin. A recent article in the Daily Union talked about local homelessness rising. A few days ago I talked with two people that lost their jobs in March and were still waiting for unemployment support.
One said it was a “real mess.” Meanwhile, our legislators haven’t gone to work since April but are still drawing a paycheck, paid for by taxpayers.
Since it’s the season for giving, I have an idea. Our legislators can take some of the money they’ve been paid for staying home, and buy turkeys to help out some of the people that are hurting in this holiday season. I bet if they contacted local food shelves or churches they could find lots of needy families that would be grateful for the support.
So readers, do you agree? Then call your representative and tell them you support fair maps and GOP turkeys. Here are their phone numbers. Cody Horlacher (608-266-5715), Barb Dittrich (608-266-8551), John Jagler (608-266-9650).
Thanks for taking a few minutes to do the right thing, and happy holidays!
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
