My wife and I are long time readers of the Watertown Daily Times and want to thank you for consistently putting out such a quality newspaper. I am writing this morning to express my appreciation for certain portions of the paper that I find to be either very informative or particularly encouraging.
First, I would like to say that I routinely read your editorials. And I know how difficult it can be to put out a message every week. God has opened the door for me at my workplace (a construction labor union) to put out a Christian message to my co-workers every Monday morning along with another report. By God’s grace, only two have opted out of receiving them.
My favorite editorial is the one put out by Patrick Durkin. As an outdoorsman (on the all too rare occasion that I take the time to get out there) I so appreciate Patrick’s dedication to Wisconsin’s natural resources that we enjoy.
Whether acting in the role of watchdog, promoter or story teller, his article is always a great read. Please continue to carry his editorials in the Watertown Daily Times.
I always read the pastoral articles. It is a blessing and testimonial to our community to ever have that in our local paper.
As I draw ever nearer to that ever elusive state of retirement, I also appreciate the editorials on investing and money management.
And as I stated previously, I do read yours as well. But my favorite is Patrick Durkin’s. Please continue to keep his and the other editorials in the paper. It helps to shape and define our wonderful city of Watertown.
