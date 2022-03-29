Watertown benefited, like other communities throughout America, from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan with our local public school district receiving $7.2 million and our city getting just shy of $2.5 million. These are federal dollars aimed at addressing needs that are either COVID related or that might not otherwise be funded through the annual budgets.
I found out about these funds through an email from a local school district official and city employee. What I liked about the school district’s approach to receiving this large sum of money is they initiated a community listening session in January to solicit input from the public on how best to spend these dollars over time. What I got from the city was a summary of how they were proposing to spend a large portion of these funds with about $650,000 still unallocated.
I shared this information on what the city had received with the Daily Times editor and that led to a front page article in the Daily Times on March 4. I followed up on this excellent article by attending the city council meeting on March 15 and making comments and suggestions to our city officials. This led to a second story in the Daily Times on March 24 telling about these funds in more detail.
My objective is to make our community aware of these once in a lifetime federal funds so that both governing bodies solicit more public input before spending this money. There are many worthy ideas and programs that could benefit from these dollars and while there are some “strings attached” to how these funds can be spent, there is a fair amount of discretion.
I advocated for streets to get some significant dollars so as to improve the appearance and condition of a portion of our 120 miles we are required to maintain as a city. We are falling further behind each year and this is a unique opportunity to address our infrastructure in a proactive way.
With our public schools, I feel strongly that our teachers and staff who have worked through this pandemic deserve some type of thank you bonus of say $400 to $500 as a way showing our appreciation.
My point is we need to hold our public officials accountable for how best to use these funds and not allow them to spend these dollars without much more public input. Involve yourself on this issue for the good of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.