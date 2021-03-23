Dear Editor:
The Wisconsin State Journal is right to challenge the Wisconsin Republican Party and John Jagler for their unethical use of the paper’s logo to pretend that he has received their election endorsement. What is most troubling about this is Jagler’s unwillingness to respond to the paper’s inquiry about the use of unethical advertising.
Jagler is able to ignore requests from the press because of the gerrymandered district he represents. Earlier this month he did the same thing when questioned about his unwillingness to participate in a candidate forum that was hosted by the Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women, Jagler declined the invitation to appear at the forum. Not only did Jagler skip the forum, he failed to respond to press inquiries into his absence. I believe this demonstrates that Jagler believes he is not accountable to voters and the press.
Jagler is short on ethics and his 8 years in the State Assembly has been short on substantive leadership. I live in his district and we have some of the worst roads in the state, good broadband coverage is non-existent, and he has failed to respond to his constituents concerns. It is time for a change.
Richard Brouillard
Waterloo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.