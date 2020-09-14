Dear Editor:

“The issue is never the issue. The issue is the revolution.” So said the Students for a Democratic Society during the 1960s riots. It is true today.

The Kenosha riot, like others in the news, was well organized and funded by leftists. Federal investigators report this. The issue is not civil rights reform.

The issue is the destruction of our Republic, Constitution and Bill of Rights, history, culture, capitalism, flag, and related symbols. We see this happening across our country.

That is why leftist authorities stand by while their cities burn. That is why Obama and Holder are working to fix voting maps in the left’s favor. That is why Mayor Pete is working to end the Electoral College.

That is why Democrats want to add the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states and are seeking to add justices to the Supreme Court and are working to destroy free market capitalism through taxation, regulation, and confiscation of wealth.

Socialist professors Cloward and Piven advocated flooding our system to create chaos and confusion to destroy capitalism. That is the left’s reasoning on open borders, mail in voting and the flood of the leftist media against everything conservative. The issue is establishing a leftist totalitarian state.

Roger Kobleske

Watertown

