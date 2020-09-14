Dear Editor:
“The issue is never the issue. The issue is the revolution.” So said the Students for a Democratic Society during the 1960s riots. It is true today.
The Kenosha riot, like others in the news, was well organized and funded by leftists. Federal investigators report this. The issue is not civil rights reform.
The issue is the destruction of our Republic, Constitution and Bill of Rights, history, culture, capitalism, flag, and related symbols. We see this happening across our country.
That is why leftist authorities stand by while their cities burn. That is why Obama and Holder are working to fix voting maps in the left’s favor. That is why Mayor Pete is working to end the Electoral College.
That is why Democrats want to add the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states and are seeking to add justices to the Supreme Court and are working to destroy free market capitalism through taxation, regulation, and confiscation of wealth.
Socialist professors Cloward and Piven advocated flooding our system to create chaos and confusion to destroy capitalism. That is the left’s reasoning on open borders, mail in voting and the flood of the leftist media against everything conservative. The issue is establishing a leftist totalitarian state.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Seriously? Well organized riot? That's an oxymoron like Amish microwave popcorn. People want and end to 400 years of racist policies that define a class system. Youth want an end to systemic racism. They protest! They are the future. They are tired of inequities buttressed by our policies and enforced by militaristic police and cultural institutions like churches and partisan media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.