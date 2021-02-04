Sheriff rebuttal
Dear Editor:
Regarding the article on the “Thin Blue Line” by Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt, I must admit to astonishment. His statements are deceptive at best, and thinly veiled, incendiary propaganda at worst—these are the very statements from many of those who stormed our nations Capitol on Jan. 6, carrying Thin Blue Line flags with spears on the ends to murder the lawmakers inside.
Somehow, I never see those photos in the WDT, either. Realistically, I should not have expected anything better from a newspaper chain, Adams Media/Adams Publishing Group of Nashville, Tennessee, that supports various “think tanks” and propagandistic Christian fundamentalist political activism groups, who actively work to take away our freedoms. This is a sad day for Democracy, when our supposed free press sides with the very destroyers of our Democracy.
And please, spare me the “the police are here to protect you” line—who is going to protect us from them?
William Krupinski
Jefferson
Editor’s note: The newspaper was not siding with anyone. We were reporting what the elected Dodge County sheriff was doing.
Vote Pridemore
Dear Editor:
Don Pridemore is the only true conservative running for the 13th State Senate District. Don is a constitutional and fiscal conservative who respects the rule of law and will work for “We The People,” not the special interests and Madison lobbyists.
Any election fraud is bad, and Don will work with the Legislature to add enforcement and penalties to existing laws to hold election officials accountable for unlawful actions.
Don supports legislative action to halt Gov. (Tony) Evers’ emergency orders and mandates, which have now gone unchallenged for nearly a year, and reduce the length of executive orders from 60 days to 30 days maximum.
Don is endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin. He will fight to require public schools to maintain in-person instruction and expand school choice. He feels strongly farmland preservation must be a priority.
Vote Don Pridemore for State Senate in the primary Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Ron Martin
Fort Atkinson
