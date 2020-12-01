Dear Editor:
"It's all over but the shouting" and our president and his attorneys are doing a lot of that. We heard it before the election. The president said over and over again that if he lost, the election had to be rigged. Lo and behold, he lost and he claims that the election was stolen. Does he really believe this? I doubt it but he wants to continue to raise money and by challenging the result he is showing his supporters that he is still fighting. He says he is fighting for them but he is really fighting for himself.
All the clerks, Republicans and Democrats, agree that there were no improprieties in the election. Yes, the president has the right to ask and pay for a recount but now he is trying to obstruct and delay the whole process so that the vote will not be certified by the time the electoral college meets on Dec. 14. He is asking the courts to throw out thousands of legally cast votes because he alleges without any proof that these people voted illegally. He is trying to steal your vote. In other words he is saying, "you don't count." Every voter should resent this no matter who they supported. Early voting is legal. Absentee ballots are legal. His challenges don't hold water and he knows it. He conned people into voting for him in 2016 because he was going to "drain the swamp" which he didn't and is conning them again with his argument that the "election was rigged" which it's not. "Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."
Joe Kallas
Watertown
