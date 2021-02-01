Dear Editor:

As an employer in your district and the recipient of a federal PPP loan, it is devastating to learn that I will be forced to pay higher state taxes for taking a PPP loan. These funds were intended to help my businesses survive and be tax free. Now I am facing an unexpected tax bill as my business continues to struggle through this pandemic and government-mandated restrictions. Wisconsin should follow the lead of the federal government and make the loan forgiveness tax exempt.

Nick Behselich

Lake Mills

