The Watertown Rotary Club has been an impactful part of the Watertown community for 99 years. Our members put in hundreds of volunteer hours each year at Loaves and Fishes, Farm Tech Days, Riverfest and more. In addition we support Rotary Island at Riverside Park and we have held the charter for Boy Scout Troop 11 for the last 94 years, and in the last five years alone has given over $73,000 to high school scholarships, MATC scholarships and dozens of community organizations.
The way we are able to make these contributions are from member dues and two major fundraisers each year.
When I was selected to be president of the Watertown Rotary club, one of my major goals was to host a fundraiser that would help us financially recover from not being able to fundraise the last two years. For our spring fundraiser it was decided to reach out to Charlie Berens and see if he was available to come to Watertown. Much to our surprise he was available on the date we had selected.
Technology is not perfect and the online ticketing program allowed tickets to be sold ahead of the designated time. Contrary to the many accusations we have been receiving, this was not a ploy, it was not planned and we had no way of knowing it was going to happen.
To make up for the tickets that were sold, we added an additional 125 tickets. This allowed there to be close to 500 tickets available for purchase on April 29. They went on sale as scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and to our pleasant surprise the event sold out in minutes. Again, contrary to the many accusations we have been receiving this happened because there were over 2,000 people attempting to get 500 tickets, and not because it was a fake event for publicity.
If you feel that it is necessary to comment on social media in regards to this event I ask you to consider the Rotary Four Way Test of The Things We Think Say and Do:
