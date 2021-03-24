Kerr supports the trades
Dear Editor:
Deb Kerr, candidate for superintendent of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction stands for things we all should support: Kids back in school now, closing of the racial achievement gap, promoting the trades as a viable post-secondary future career, a laser focus on reading and math skills and ensuring that all of our kids are prepared for success after high school.
Please vote for Deb Kerr on April 6 for DPI superintendent.
Bev Buelow
Lake Mills
Support National Agriculture Day
Dear Editor:
March 23, 2021 was National Ag Day, a time when producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America gather to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by American agriculture.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis, and is increasingly contributing to fuel and other bio-products.
A few generations ago, most Americans were directly involved in or had relatives or friends involved in agricultural related endeavors.
Today, that is no longer the case.
That is why it is so important that we join together at the community level to promote agriculture.
National Ag Day program believes that every American should:
• Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced;
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintain a strong economy;
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products;
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resources industries.
You can join the effort to promote agriculture locally by supporting community farm markets and farm stores. The most effective role you play in helping promote agriculture is understanding agriculture’s history and current economic, social and environmental significance to all. Please attend on-farm events, local farm markets and engage in a conversation with a farmer.
Sue Marx on behalf of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau members
Vote Kerr for schools superintendent
Dear Editor:
Jill Underly, candidate for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Schools is a typical authoritarian bureaucrat.
While at the DPI, Underly worked to stop the expansion of school choice statewide.
At the same time, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dan Bice reported, her own children attended St. James, a private Catholic school, instead of the poorly-performing Aldo Leopold neighborhood school.
Underly’s opponent for Superintendent is Deb Kerr. Kerr is a staunch supporter of parents’ freedom of choice.
Kerr also supports relocating DPI offices out of Madison and closer to the districts they serve.
If more DPI employees lived in Milwaukee for example, their own quality of life would be affected by the abominable graduation rate and racial achievement gap in their public schools.
In Milwaukee, 78.4% of white students and 81% of Asian students graduated in four years, compared with 66.2% of black students and 70.2% of Hispanic students.
Kerr ran the Brown Deer school district, a northern suburb of Milwaukee serving more than 80% students of color and 50% economically disadvantaged.
Under her leadership the achievement gap is shrinking. On April 6, vote Deb Kerr for a better future for Wisconsin kids.
Rita Prescott
Lake Mills
