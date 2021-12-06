Dear Editor:
Why is it difficult for some people to invalidate gross exaggerations and outright lies propagated by the liberal media, their reporters, analyst, pundits, and democrat politicians. Why is it that many individuals have difficulty understanding basic facts? Prior to the Rittenhouse trial there was continual character assassination and defamation intertwined with endless blatant untruths about Rittenhouse. The revelations of the actual truth were manifested and corroborated through testimony and video documentation at his trial. Thoroughly painstaking examination of the evidence by a jury resulted in the acquittal of Rittenhouse.
After the Rittenhouse not guilty verdict there were cries for additional gun laws. We presently have an abundance of gun laws to hold criminals accountable when they commit offenses with a gun. However, these laws aren’t being utilized. Gun offenders, (actual shooters, illegal carry, accessories to shootings, and gross negligence) are far too often, either not charged, have their charges reduced or are free on low bail. Let’s commit to aggressive prosecution for all gun violations.
Instead of a needless pursuit of additional gun laws I wish the left would put as much energy into the prosecution of gun offenses, along with the incarceration of violent offenders who are out on bail.
Recently a convicted felon from Milwaukee, while out on bail shot three police officers. It’s difficult to fathom why the felon was presently awaiting trial on two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Why wasn’t he in jail? Again, we don’t need more gun laws, we just need to enforce the ones we have.
Another felon, with a lengthy criminal record, along several open criminal cases used his vehicle to savagely drive into a Waukesha Christmas parade intentional killing five adults, a child and injuring more than 60 people. These heinous acts cry out for bail reform.
The 8th Amendment to the United States Constitution protects individuals against excessively high bail. However, holding a person on high bail who is a threat to the community isn’t always deemed excessive. Prosecutors and defense attorneys present their arguments before a judge who decides the amount of bail. Many tools are available to the district attorney, defense attorney and the judge to assist in the decision-making process, but unfortunately, bail isn’t always employed fairly and appropriately. Sadly, this segment of the criminal justice system needs to be revised quickly and judiciously before more lives are lost.
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
