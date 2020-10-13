Dear Editor:
Every citizen has the right to know that their vote counts and that no politician has manipulated or gerrymandered that vote to their individual political advantage. Gerrymandering is when a political group changes a voting district to hurt another group or work to their advantage. It began in 1812 when Gov. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts signed a bill that redistricted his state to benefit his Democratic-Republican Party.
In Wisconsin, the responsibility for drawing district lines rests with our legislature which happens every 10 years after the US Census. This is a nonpartisan issue that both Democrat and Republican politicians have used to manipulate our votes.
Currently, 51 counties have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to ban gerrymandering. The Marquette Law School poll has shown that 72% of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering. This is a nonpartisan issue. Gerrymandering is not what democracy looks like. Vote yes on the Jefferson County referendum calling for nonpartisan, independent redistricting. Vote yes to end the manipulation of your vote and restore true democracy to our state.
Vicki Wright
Fort Atkinson
