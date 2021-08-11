Cleanup thank you
Dear Editor:
On Thursday, July 29, at 1:30 a.m., we had an EF1 tornado hit the Town of Concord (and went directly through my backyard). We were blessed that no one was hurt. However, in the morning when I looked out at our yard and saw 29 trees down, I couldn’t imagine where to begin. Within the next half hour, there was a crew in my yard with chainsaws, a Bobcat and an ATV with a trailer. This “crew” consisted of family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. We worked together for 2 1/2 days and got the trees removed.
I don’t know the last names of some of these folks so I am saying a huge thank you to all in this way. The sense of community in Concord after the storm was nothing short of amazing. I will pay it forward. Again, thank you so much.
Steve Turley
Town of Concord
Thanks for the help
Dear Editor:
Saturday we had most of our 50-year-old crabapple tree come down in our front yard. It covered most of our road. Our subdivision is a dead-end road. It is the only way to get in and out.
Someone pulled all the limbs and branches off to the side of our road and back into our yard. There are still many good people all around us, even with all our problems in the world.
We had gone to the basement and did not know who helped us out. Before we went to the basement, the winds were near 80 mph. The winds made a swirling path following our road and then into our yard. Usually, when we get a storm, it follows the Rock River. This was the scariest storm we had ever been in. We will work on the mess a little each day.
My husband joked that I did not have to swim laps as I got a better workout trimming and hauling all the branches. Something good came out of something bad. We are thankful that it did not fall on our house or the garage.
Connie Brake
Watertown
