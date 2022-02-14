Printing of minutes
Dear Editor:
To request a copy of city printed minutes, one needs to wait until they are approved at the following meeting, one can also view them online on the city’s web page (navigation skills helpful) or one can read them in the Watertown Daily Times when they are published in the classified section (magnifying glass helpful).
Gone are the days of a Watertown family owned newspaper who published articles of common council, city boards and school board meeting news within a couple of days. The articles were portrayed/written as if you were there. I know newspaper readership is down, managing/operating a newspaper has dramatically changed and coverage of the news (with downsizing of staff) has been affected across the country and Watertown is no different. If the newspaper is the only means/knowledge for a demographic sector of city residents, how will one know what is going on? If you are not on social media (Facebook), have a computer/internet service, a smart phone, or have cable TV service and the only means available is reading the WDT you are “surely”–out-of-luck!
Section 985.06, Wisconsin Statutes requires cities to designate an official newspaper for publication of legal notices and proceedings. The proceedings of city council and school board meetings must all be published as Class 1 notices. The proceedings must include the substance of every official action taken by the local governing body. There is a timeframe associated as to when the notices and proceedings need to be published. It’s the city’s responsibility to provide the newspaper with said information. There is a cost to the city for this information to be published. Failure for submitting legal notices/proceedings for publication may result in a fine.
Are Watertown residents getting the bare bones worth of information because of print journalism space, the associated costs, what is just mandated by law, what city hall wants one to know or was it recently lost in the shuffle with the merry-go-round of city hall employees quitting/new hires?
The WDT is no longer a city newspaper with complimentary regional news but a regional newspaper with complimentary city news. The business model of the newspaper shouldn’t curtail the city from informing the residents/readership. All residents/taxpayers of Watertown need to be informed no matter the cost! It’s called “inclusion.”
This article is written in response to the absence of the common council proceedings being published only once since late November.
John Kaliebe
Watertown
